Falcons' James Pearce Jr. suspended for 8 games after offseason arrest in Florida

The National Football League has suspended Atlanta Falcons pass rusher James Pearce Jr. for eight games for his arrest earlier this year after what police called a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend, WNBA player Rickea Jackson.

According to the Falcons, Pearce's suspension will begin on Aug. 30, meaning that he could participate in the team's preseason games and other activities. He could be back on the field for the team's 2026 international game, set to take place on Nov. 2 in Madrid, Spain.

On March 13, the Florida State Attorney's Office in Miami-Dade County filed charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police and resisting an officer with violence against Pearce. A fourth charge of stalking was brought as a misdemeanor.

An additional charge of aggravated battery of an officer was dropped.

James Pearce Jr. #27 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 7, 2025. Todd Kirkland / Getty Images

According to the police account, Jackson told authorities she attempted to drive away from Pearce and was driving toward the Doral police station to seek help when Pearce "intentionally collided into the rear of her vehicle with his SUV" before police arrived.

Pearce allegedly refused an initial order from police to "get on the floor," according to details of the arrest in an affidavit. The police account said Pearce then drove away and hit a police officer's left knee with his vehicle "intentionally in an attempt to evade arrest."

In May, Pearce agreed to enter a one-year pretrial intervention program, which his attorneys say would allow him to resolve the charges.