Falcons scheduled to play 2026 NFL game at Madrid's Bernabéu Stadium

The Atlanta Falcons are headed back overseas.

The NFL has officially set Madrid, Spain, as the site of the Falcons' 2026 international game, continuing the league's push to grow the sport globally. The matchup will be played at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, home of Real Madrid C.F., after the league reached a multiyear agreement earlier this month to continue staging games at the iconic venue.

The Bernabéu hosted Spain's first NFL regular-season game in November, when the Miami Dolphins defeated the Washington Commanders 16-13 in overtime in front of 78,610 fans.

"The passion for the NFL in Spain is at an all-time high, and welcoming the Atlanta Falcons to Madrid for a regular-season game is a historic moment for our growing fanbase," NFL Country Manager Rafa de los Santos said in a statement.

MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 16: Fans around the Bernabeu stadium before the 2025 National Football League (NFL) Madrid Game between the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders at the Bernabeu Stadium on November 16, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo By Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press via Getty Images) Europa Press Sports

For Atlanta, the trip marks its sixth regular-season game outside the United States and its fifth in Europe, including its fourth in the past six seasons. The Falcons previously played in Toronto in 2013, London in 2014, 2021, and 2023, and Berlin in 2025. They served as the home team in 2014 and 2021.

Falcons President and CEO Greg Beadles called the opportunity a reflection of both the NFL's and Atlanta's expanding global reach. He mentioned that Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host two of Spain's group-stage matches during the upcoming FIFA World Cup, further strengthening ties between the two cities.

"We are incredibly proud to be part of an NFL regular-season game in Madrid at the iconic Bernabéu," Beadles said. "This opportunity reflects the continued global growth of both the NFL and the Atlanta Falcons."

The team's official travel arm, Falcons Fan Travel, has launched packages for supporters looking to make the trip. The packages include flights, hotel accommodations, exclusive events, meet-and-greet opportunities with former players, and game-day experiences. Refundable deposits are now open.

For season-ticket holders, the team reminded fans that 2026 memberships will include one preseason game and eight regular-season games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.