Falcons introduce Kevin Stefanski as head coach, emphasize accountability and physical play

Kevin Stefanski walked into his introductory news conference Tuesday smiling, joking about the weather, and sounding exactly like a coach ready to get to work.

Stefanski said he is "beyond thrilled" to be the Falcons' new head coach, calling Atlanta the place he wanted to be and a city that pulled him in from the very start. He thanked owner Arthur Blank, Falcons president of football Matt Ryan and the organization's leadership for trusting him with the team, and said he and his family have already felt welcomed by the city.

"I wanted to be here," Stefanski said. "There was a pull to this job and a pull to this city. It really started right at the top."

Stefanski said his early conversations with Ryan made it clear they share the same vision: building a football team where winning is the priority and accountability matters at every level. He emphasized that every role on the coaching staff is important and that player development will be at the center of everything the team does.

"We will be about that work," Stefanski said. "It's going to be hard work. We'll put in the work to be a smart football team. We will earn that toughness. Physicality is earned, and we will earn that."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 27: Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media after being introduced as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Stefanski said he is eager to begin the offseason program on April 7 and to get players into the building. He added that he has already spoken with many players and is excited about coaching a roster he described as talented, particularly the team's young players.

When asked about the quarterback position, Stefanski said roster decisions will come later, once a general manager is hired. He said those discussions will involve him, Ryan, and the future GM, and will cover every position on the roster. Stefanski said he is excited about Michael Penix and focused on his rehabilitation, adding that he recently saw him in the training room. He acknowledged his past relationship with Kirk Cousins but said it is too early to discuss roster decisions.

Looking ahead, Stefanski said he is focused on the future, not past seasons.

"I've got the blinders on for 2026 and beyond," he said. "We're forward-looking."

Ryan said Stefanski clearly stood out during the coaching search, which he said involved extensive work by the Falcons' search committee. He said the organization is still in the process of hiring a general manager and has completed several interviews, with in-person meetings coming soon.

Ryan said the Falcons' vision was clear from the beginning: a detailed, tough, physical football team on both sides of the ball, with an offense built around running the football and explosive play-action passing, and a defense focused on stopping the run and disrupting quarterbacks.

"Throughout that process, Kevin separated himself," Ryan said. "He separated himself first in the alignment of vision for the football team."

Ryan praised Stefanski's communication style, calling him clear, decisive, and direct, and said that approach helps build trust and connection among players and coaches. He also highlighted the coaching staff Stefanski is assembling, including offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, special teams coordinator Craig Ackerman, and the return of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

Ryan said Stefanski's full coaching journey, from Minnesota to Cleveland, including both success and adversity, played a major role in the decision.

"We get a head coach who's accomplished a lot," Ryan said. "A two-time NFL Coach of the Year. We also get someone who's hungry, resilient, and highly motivated."