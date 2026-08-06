Ex-DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Devon Horton indicted on assault, child cruelty charges

A DeKalb County grand jury has indicted former DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Devon Horton on charges stemming from an alleged domestic dispute involving his wife and two children earlier this year.

Horton is charged with aggravated assault by strangulation and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children, according to an indictment filed in DeKalb County Superior Court.

The indictment alleges Horton assaulted Christiane Horton on Jan. 17 by applying pressure to her throat and neck with his hand. Prosecutors allege two children younger than 18 were present and could see and hear the alleged assault. Each child cruelty charge corresponds to one of the children identified in the indictment.

DeKalb County police previously said officers responded to a domestic call in the 1800 block of Chedworth Lane after an argument between Horton and his wife allegedly became physical. Horton was arrested following the incident.

The state case is separate from the federal charges Horton faces in Illinois. A federal grand jury indicted him in October 2025 on 17 counts, including wire fraud, embezzlement and tax evasion. Prosecutors allege Horton awarded more than $280,000 in contracts to three longtime friends while leading the Evanston-Skokie School District and received more than $80,000 in kickbacks. Horton pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

Horton resigned as DeKalb County Schools superintendent after the federal indictment. His resignation took effect Nov. 15, 2025.