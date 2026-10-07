Ex-DeKalb County police sergeant indicted in 15-year-old cold case rape investigation

A former DeKalb County police sergeant has been indicted in a cold case investigation after officials say DNA from another arrest linked them to the sexual assault of two teens almost 15 years ago.

On Tuesday, a DeKalb County grand jury indicted 47-year-old Cameron Livsey on charges of rape, aggravated sodomy, kidnapping, armed robbery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, among others.

In a press conference on Wednesday, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry said the police investigation began on the night of Oct 8, 2011, when a 17-year-old girl ran to apartment complex on Lumbee Drive, knocked on a door, and asked for help.

The teen told officers that she and a 16-year-old friend were walking in Exchange Park earlier that night when a man came up from behind them. The man told the teens that he had a gun and ordered them to not turn around.

After taking the teens' phones, money, and bags, the man ordered them to take off their clothes and lie on the ground, authorities said.

"After sexually assaulting both girls, he ordered the 17-year-old to get up and run away naked, warning her that if she turned around, he would shoot her," Boston said.

The girl's 16-year-old friend was declared missing. Hours later, police officers responded to a call about a rape and robbery and found the younger victim at an apartment complex located about 8 miles away from the park.

The girl said that she was forced into the man's silver Dodge Charger and taken to a house, where he raped her and forced her to perform oral sex at gunpoint. The man then allegedly made the girl take a shower before dropping her off at the apartment complex.

Medical professionals were able to find some of the suspect's DNA during a sexual assault exam, but no match was found in national databases.

Things changed on April 30, 2026, when FBI agents arrested Livsey on a count of intent to view images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Investigators say that Livsey was accused of transferring a sum of bitcoin to darkweb sites known to distribute child sexual assault materials.

After Livsey's arrest, a routine cheek swab matched the DNA collected in the cold case investigation, officials said.

At the time of the kidnapping, Livsey was a sergeant with the DeKalb County Police Department. Boston said he resigned rather than be fired after his federal arrest earlier this year.

DeKalb County Police Chief Gregory Padrick called the allegations "especially disturbing" because of Livsey's connection with his agency.

"There is no way to minimize the seriousness of this case. But I want to be equally clear: No badge, no rank, and no position places anyone above the law," Padrick said.

On Tuesday, a DeKalb County grand jury indicted Cameron Livsey on charges of rape, aggravated sodomy, kidnapping, armed robbery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, among others. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of life without parole plus five life sentences, plus 90 years in prison.

Authorities believe there may be other victims connected to Livsey and are asking anyone with information to call the DA's Office Tip Line at 404-371-2444.