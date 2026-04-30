DeKalb County police sergeant arrested by FBI on child porn charge, placed on leave

A DeKalb County police sergeant has been placed on leave after officials say he was arrested by the FBI on Thursday morning.

Authorities say that Cameron Livsey is charged with one count of intent to view images of minors engaged in sexually-explicit conduct.

Officials did not share any details about the investigation that led to Livsey's arrest, but the FBI. noted that he made an appearance in federal court on Thursday afternoon.

"These allegations are especially troubling when they involve someone sworn to uphold the law," said Marlo Graham, the special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta.

In a statement, the DeKalb County Police Department said they are cooperating with the FBI's investigation and will conduct its own internal administrative investigation as well.

Livsey is on leave with pay until the conclusion of the criminal investigation.

"Any allegation of criminal conduct or misconduct involving a member of this department will be met with decisive action," said DeKalb County Police Chief Greg Padrick. "We hold our personnel to the highest standards of integrity and accountability, and any conduct that violates the law or undermines public trust will not be tolerated."