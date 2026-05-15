Ex-Calhoun police officer accused of lying to investigators about Whitfield County shooting

A former Calhoun police officer and two others have been charged in connection with a shooting earlier this month in Whitfield County, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports.

Authorities say that 44-year-old Jorge Alejandro Gonzalez, 28-year-old ex-officer Jose Neo Rodriguez, and 27-year-old Adrianna Gonzalez have been arrested for the May 6 shooting.

According to officials, the GBI was asked by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office to help investigate the shooting. Investigators say Jorge Gonzalez fired shots at a man and woman near County Farm Road.

During the investigation, the GBI says that they learned that Rodriguez and Adrianna Gonzalez helped the gunman follow the victims to where the shooting took place and then lied to law enforcement about it.

Jorge Gonzalez was taken into custody on May 6. He's now facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Both Rodriguez and Adrianna Gonzalez are charged with making false statements to law enforcement, aggravated assault, and stalking.

The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives are asking anyone with information that could help to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Calhoun at (706) 624-1424 or the agency's tip line at 1-800-597-8477.