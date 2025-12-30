Eternal Flame at Atlanta's King Center reignited months after being vandalized

The Eternal Flame at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Atlanta is burning once again, nearly two months after it was damaged in an act of vandalism.

The King Center announced on Facebook that the flame was reignited on Dec. 19, calling it a powerful reminder that "the work of freedom and democracy is ongoing—and shared by all of us." The center said the restored flame stands as a symbol of courage, compassion and collective responsibility.

The flame itself had been working previously, but inspections were conducted to ensure everything was functioning properly before it was relit.

Bernice King, the youngest daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and CEO of The King Center, marked the restoration by sharing one of her father's quotes, emphasizing the deeper meaning behind the memorial.

"Keep the fires of freedom burning in our hearts, so that no matter what happens, ain't gonna let nobody turn us around… Thou has sent us to fight, not just for ourselves, but to fight for this nation so that democracy might exist here for the whole world," Dr. King said.

An image of the new bowl that holds the Eternal Flame at the King Center. Photo courtesy King Center

The Eternal Flame sits near the tombs of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King and represents the ongoing effort to achieve King's dream of a world rooted in justice, peace and equality.

The restoration follows an incident in October, when Atlanta police arrested a 26-year-old man accused of vandalizing the site. Officers responded to the King Center on Auburn Avenue around 4:30 a.m. after receiving a report of damage.

According to police, security personnel told officers they saw a man urinating in the reflecting pool and stomping on the Eternal Flame, causing significant damage. Investigators identified the suspect as Brent Jones, 26, who was taken into custody shortly after.

Jones was charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree, criminal trespass, public indecency and obstruction of law enforcement. He is still being held at the Fulton County Jail.

Despite the incident, the King Center said the vandalism did not lead to any part of its grounds closing to visitors. The center, which lies within the boundaries of the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park, remained open.