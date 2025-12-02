Escaped Georgia inmate ordered Uber to evade deputies, manhunt continues

Rockdale County deputies say the search for an escaped inmate has intensified Tuesday.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office confirmed that inmate Timothy Shane requested an Uber on Monday night to a residence in south Rockdale after leaving a silver Pontiac Grand Prix at the Publix on Highway 155 in Henry County.

Deputies executed a search warrant at the home, but Shane was not found. He is still considered armed and dangerous, and believed to be wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and dark blue pants, and now has shoes.

Photos courtesy of Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

Shane was last seen driving the Pontiac Grand Prix, which he stole near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Video footage captured him taking the vehicle, and deputies reported it traveling on GA 138 in Rockdale County toward Henry County. Officials said they do not know whether he stole another vehicle or is still in the area.

Shane's escape began early Monday morning after he was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital at around 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30, following a suicide attempt. While in deputy custody for a medical evaluation, Shane ran from the hospital around 1:20 a.m. Monday, prompting the ongoing multi-agency search.

Authorities continue to urge anyone with information on Shane's whereabouts to call the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office at 770-278-8000 and not to approach him.