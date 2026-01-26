Emory says physician tied to Iranian official no longer employed after protest

Emory University confirms that a physician who is the daughter of a senior Iranian government official is no longer employed by the university, following protests outside one of its cancer facilities last week.

In an email sent to medical school faculty on Friday, Emory University School of Medicine Dean Sandra Wong said the doctor is no longer a university employee. The announcement came after a Jan. 19 protest outside Emory's Winship Cancer Institute, where Iranian-American demonstrators gathered to oppose her employment.

The physician, Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, is the daughter of Ali Larijani, Iran's secretary of the Supreme Council for National Security — the body responsible for the country's defense and national security matters. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei approved Larijani's appointment to the role in August 2025.

Before her departure, Ardeshir-Larijani served as an assistant professor in the Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Emory's medical school. As of Friday, her faculty and Emory Healthcare profile pages were no longer publicly accessible.

In a statement to CBS News Atlanta, Emory University confirmed the change in employment but declined to provide further details.

"A physician who is the daughter of a senior Iranian government official is no longer an employee of Emory," the university said. "Because this is a personnel matter, we are unable to provide additional information."

The statement added that Emory remains committed to its mission of patient care, research, and education, noting that all employees are hired in compliance with state and federal laws.

The decision comes amid ongoing unrest in Iran and heightened scrutiny of Iranian government officials and their connections abroad.