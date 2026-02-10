Dunwoody named 2025 Tree City USA, marking 14 years of urban forestry leadership

The Arbor Day Foundation has recognized the City of Dunwoody as a 2025 Tree City USA, honoring its ongoing commitment to planting, growing, and maintaining trees for the benefit of the community.

This marks Dunwoody's 14th consecutive year earning the prestigious designation, underscoring the city's dedication to preserving and enhancing its urban tree canopy, a vital pillar of its sustainability efforts.

To celebrate both this achievement and Georgia Arbor Day, city leaders will host a tree planting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 20, at Wildcat Park, 5435 Roberts Drive. Residents are encouraged to join members of the Dunwoody City Council, Parks & Recreation, Community Development, and the Dunwoody Sustainability Committee in planting a tree to commemorate the occasion.

"Dunwoody's 14th year as a Tree City USA underscores our community's commitment to sustainability and green spaces," said Dunwoody Arborist David Ham. "I'm proud to work with our Community Development team to implement best practices that keep our treescape thriving, while educating residents and contractors on responsible tree care. Healthy trees are essential to a healthy community, giving us shade, cleaner air, and beauty."

The Tree City USA program, a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation, the U.S. Forest Service, and the National Association of State Foresters, sets four standards for recognition: maintaining a tree board or department, enforcing a tree care ordinance, allocating at least $2 per capita for community forestry, and hosting an annual Arbor Day observance with a formal proclamation. This year, the program celebrates its 50th anniversary, highlighting a legacy of fostering healthier, greener, and more resilient communities nationwide.

"We all have a role to play in shaping our future, and tree champions like Dunwoody are leading the way," said Michelle Saulnier, Vice President of Programs at the Arbor Day Foundation. "Trees are critical infrastructure, building resiliency and fostering good health in our nation's cities. We're proud Dunwoody is among the Arbor Day Foundation's growing network of communities dedicated to creating positive impact through trees."

Community involvement lies at the heart of Dunwoody's urban forestry efforts. Since 2013, the City has partnered with Trees Atlanta and local volunteers to plant more than 2,000 trees, including 80 trees during this year's Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service. Now in its fourth year, Dunwoody also participates in the Front Yard Tree Planting Program, a Trees Atlanta initiative offering free shade tree plantings to residents.

With Georgia's ideal winter planting conditions, the state observes Arbor Day on the third Friday in February. Dunwoody's Feb. 20 event will highlight the city's ongoing initiatives to expand and safeguard its tree canopy for generations to come.