Driver of stolen U-Haul killed during traffic stop involving Smyrna police, officials say

A traffic stop involving a stolen U-Haul ended with a driver dead in Smyrna on Friday morning, police say.

Officials say the shooting happened just before 6 a.m. around Concord Road and McLinden Avenue SE.

While details about what led up to the incident remain limited, the Smyrna Police Department has confirmed the shooting involved at least one of their officers.

CBS News Atlanta cameras saw crime scene tape surrounding the U-Haul while police worked at the scene.

Police say a driver of a stolen U-Haul was killed during a traffic stop on Concord Road. CBS News Atlanta

Investigators have not released the driver's identity.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to do an investigation into the deadly incident. It's the 65th officer-involved shooting in 2025, the last being five days before in Toombs, Georgia.