Driver, four students taken to hospital after DeKalb County school bus crash

A school bus carrying elementary students in DeKalb County was involved in a crash Thursday morning, sending several students and the driver to the hospital for evaluation.

According to the DeKalb County School District, the bus was transporting students from Montclair Elementary School when the accident occurred near Clairmont Road and Clairmont Way.

District officials said 29 students were on board the bus at the time of the crash. The driver and four students were taken to a hospital for further evaluation, while the remaining students were transported safely to school.

School officials did not immediately release details about the cause of the crash or the condition of those taken to the hospital.

In a statement, the district thanked emergency crews for their response.

"We are grateful to first responders and law enforcement for their quick response and care for our students and driver," the district said in a statement.