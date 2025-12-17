Driver facing charges in deadly crash during City of Cumming's Christmas parade, police say

Police have charged a driver in the crash that killed a law enforcement veteran who was directing traffic during a Christmas parade in Forsyth County.

City of Cumming police said 68-year-old Ronnie Jake Kirby was booked into the Forsyth County Jail following the crash that left Robert Muth dead. Kirby faces several misdemeanor charges, including second-degree vehicular homicide, improper lane change, failure to obey a traffic control device, and failure to use due care.

Investigators said the crash happened around 7:19 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Castleberry Road and Buford Dam Road. Muth, 72, was directing traffic for the City of Cumming's Christmas parade when he was struck by a vehicle.

Emergency crews responded and found Muth with severe head and facial injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment but died early Sunday morning, police said.

Retired Boca Raton police officer and volunteer with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Robert Muth, 72, of Cumming, Georgia.

The City of Cumming Traffic Investigation Team worked the scene, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. Police said the driver involved, Kirby, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Because Muth was assisting with a city event and was a former member of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the City of Cumming Police Department is leading the investigation. Authorities said the case remains active.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office described Muth as "one of our own." He was a former employee and active volunteer with the agency. Muth was also a retired sergeant with the Boca Raton, Florida, Police Department, where he served for 21 years.

In a statement, the City of Cumming Police Department extended condolences to Muth's family and said the department remains committed to a thorough investigation as the community mourns the loss.