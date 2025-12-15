Retired police sergeant killed while directing traffic at Georgia Christmas parade

A longtime law enforcement officer and beloved community volunteer died after being struck by a vehicle while helping with traffic during a Christmas parade in Forsyth County, authorities said.

Robert Muth, a former employee and active volunteer with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, was directing traffic for the City of Cumming's Christmas parade when he was hit by a car around 7:19 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Castleberry Road and Buford Dam Road, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and the City of Cumming Police Department.

Other volunteers and deputies immediately began life-saving efforts until emergency crews arrived. Muth was taken to North Fulton Hospital, where he later died from his injuries Sunday morning, surrounded by family members, authorities said.

Because Muth was assisting with a city event and was a former member of the Sheriff's Office, the Cumming Police Department is leading the investigation. Police said the driver involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating. Charges are expected, but the investigation remains active and ongoing.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office described Muth as "one of our own," praising his years of service and deep commitment to the community. Muth was a retired sergeant with the Boca Raton, Florida, Police Department, where he served for 21 years.

After retiring from full-time law enforcement, Muth continued serving the public in Forsyth County. From January 2022 until April 2024, he worked as a Sheriff's Office Bluecoat security officer assigned to the Judicial Operations Division. He later volunteered with the Sheriff's Office, supporting the Citizens Helping in Policing unit, the Criminal Investigations Division, and assisting with interoffice communications.

"His dedication, professionalism, and willingness to serve wherever needed exemplified the very best of our volunteer program," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The City of Cumming Police Department extended its condolences to Muth's family, friends, and colleagues, calling the incident a tragic reminder of how quickly lives can be changed.

"Our hearts are with the family of Mr. Muth, the medical staff, and the emergency personnel who responded to this incident," the department said. "This is a very tragic time for all, especially the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office as Mr. Muth was one of their own."

Authorities are asking the community to keep Muth's family, friends, and the more than 150 Sheriff's Office volunteers and Citizens Emergency Response Team members in their thoughts as the investigation continues.