Driver dies after crashing into historic downtown Athens building

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash into a historic building in downtown Athens and asking commuters to avoid the area.

According to Athens-Clarke County police, a driver crashed a vehicle into Magnolias Bar of Athens, at the intersection of East Broad and North Jackson streets, just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle's occupant, Kevin Cissner, died at the scene, police said.

In a statement on social media, Magnolias Bar said, "We are saddened by the events that occurred early this morning. We are praying for the driver and their family. Please keep the family, Magnolias employees, and any other business affected in your mind during this time."

The building appears to have severe structural damage. It is over 140 years old and used to be home to the Athens Opera House in the 1880s. It was converted into Tasty World, a three-story music venue and bar in the late 90s and became Magnolias Bar of Athens in 2009.

East Broad Street, from Lumpkin Street to Thomas Street, and surrounding side streets are closed for the investigation.