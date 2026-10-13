Driver detained after crashing into Gwinnett County patrol car, fleeing scene, police say

A driver has been taken into custody after police say they rammed a marked patrol vehicle on Rockbridge Road in Gwinnett County.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department say that the two officers were traveling northbound on the road near Stone Drive when an older-model Kia Sorento hit the back of their vehicle.

"The driver continued to ram and push the patrol vehicle until it came to rest along the curb," officials said.

While the incident was going on, one of the officers escaped the patrol vehicle and was nearly hit by the Kia, prompting the officer to fire at least one shot at the SUV.

Police say the crash happened on Rockbridge Road on Tuesday morning. Gwinnett County Police Department

The driver fled the scene and has been taken into custody. Investigators have not shared any information about what caused the incident or what charges the driver may be facing.

Authorities say neither officer was injured in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information about the incident, call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.