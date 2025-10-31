DreamHack Atlanta 2025 brings thousands of gamers, big prize pools, and global competition to Georgia

The Georgia World Congress Center has officially transformed into a gamer's paradise this weekend as DreamHack Atlanta kicks off its 2025 festival — one of the largest gaming events in the country.

More than 40,000 gamers, fans, and esports enthusiasts are expected to fill the halls for three days of tournaments, interactive exhibits, and nonstop gaming energy. From E-A Sports competitions to Clash of Clans showdowns, DreamHack is drawing players from around the globe — each hoping to level up their skills and, for some, their bank accounts.

A DreamHack attendee plays a video game. CBS News Atlanta

Global gamers, local excitement

Among the competitors is Rodrigo Oli, who traveled from Mexico City to take part in the E-A Sports FIFA tournament. After scoring a last-minute goal to advance to the next round, Oli says the stakes couldn't be higher.

"Tomorrow, we'll compete for a chance to win and play on the biggest stage," Oli said. "I want to win the whole thing — it can be life-changing."

Oli is one of roughly 300 competitive gamers battling for a share of $6.6 million in total prize money this weekend — with games like EA Soccer, EA Football, and Clash of Clans headlining the competition.

Rodrigo Oli, an attendant of the 2025 DreamHack event, shows CBS Atlanta some behind-the-scenes action of his game. CBS News Atlanta

Clash of clans championship brings global teams to Atlanta

For 20-year-old Max Dearmey, a junior engineering major at North Carolina State University, the festival is more than just gaming — it's a global stage.

"We won our first match today," Dearmey said. "The top eight teams from around the world made it here after a year of qualifiers."

Winners in the Clash of Clans tournament will take home $60,000 — and for Dearmey, whose family traveled to Atlanta to watch him play, the event is as much about community as it is competition.

Beyond the competition: A gamer's wonderland

Even for those not competing, DreamHack is a chance to explore everything gaming has to offer — from free-to-play zones and virtual reality experiences to live music and cosplay showcases.

CBS Atlanta's Leondra Head even jumped in on the fun, testing out a VR headset and saying, "This is beautiful — it's like a mountain."

CBS Atlanta's Leondra Head gives virtual reality a try at DreamHack. CBS News Atlanta

As DreamHack continues through Sunday, organizers say the event celebrates the spirit of gaming — bringing together players of all ages and skill levels to share in the excitement, creativity, and community that define the modern gaming world.

If you go:

📍 Where: Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, GA

📅 When: Through Sunday, Nov. 2

🎟️ Tickets: Available at dreamhack.com/atlanta