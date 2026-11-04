Dream-Valkyries Game 7 draws record 3.3 million viewers for WNBA postseason

Game 7 of the 2026 WNBA Finals between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream was the most-watched postseason game in league history.

The WNBA announced its record viewership numbers Wednesday, confirming that an average of 3.3 million viewers watched the championship-clinching matchup Saturday, Oct. 31, on USA Network, CNBC and Peacock. That's up 128% from last season's clinching game between Las Vegas and Phoenix, which the Aces won.

The Valkyries won their first WNBA championship in their second season as a franchise. Game 7 was also the most-watched WNBA game ever on cable, according to the league.

Members of the Golden State Valkyries celebrate mid-court after defeating the Atlanta Dream 68-63 in Game 7 of the WNBA Finals in San Francisco, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

League officials said the seven-game series averaged 1.88 million viewers, the most for a WNBA Finals since 1999 and up 30% from 2025.

All seven games between the Dream and Valkyries sold out, setting WNBA Finals records for total attendance at 123,553 and average attendance at 17,650.

That included Game 6, which tipped off at 12:30 p.m. EDT at Atlanta's State Farm Arena. It averaged 1.5 million viewers on USA Network, CNBC and Peacock, making it the fifth-most-watched WNBA Finals game ever on cable.

The Finals capped the league's most-watched postseason since its inaugural season in 1997. Playoff games averaged 1.49 million viewers, up 27% from 2025.

The viewership figures, which include television and digital audiences, are based on Nielsen Big Data + Panel and Adobe Analytics.