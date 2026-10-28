Atlanta Dream sell out must-win WNBA Finals Game 6

The Atlanta Dream will have a sold-out crowd behind them as they fight to keep their championship hopes alive Thursday.

The team announced on social media that Game 6 of the WNBA Finals against the Golden State Valkyries is officially sold out. Tipoff is set for 12:30 p.m. at State Farm Arena.

"Thank you, Dreamers," the team wrote. "Game 6 is officially SOLD OUT because of you!"

Atlanta trails the best-of-seven series 3-2 after Monday's 64-55 loss. A victory Thursday would force Game 7 on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Golden State.

The Dream are calling for fans to wear blue Thursday and said they will provide shirts.

"As always, we'll take care of the shirts!" the team posted. "Just come ready to be the loudest sixth player the league has ever seen!"

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 24: A fan holds up a sign before game four of the 2026 WNBA Finals between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena on October 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Despite the sellout, some tickets remained available on resale markets, like TickPick, for approximately $23 to $25.

The announcement comes after Dream ownership criticized the handling of Finals scheduling conflicts. Game 6 was moved from 8 p.m. to the early afternoon to accommodate both the Dream and Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

"Playing a midday game on a Thursday is not what we would have chosen and not what we fought for," the owners wrote in an open letter.