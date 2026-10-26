Dream, Valkyries returning to Atlanta's State Farm Arena for Game 6 of WNBA Finals

The Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries will be back at State Farm Arena for Game 6 of the WNBA Finals, but with a rescheduled time.

The game, which was originally set to start at 8 p.m. on Thursday, will now begin at 12:30 p.m. EST on the same day.

In a press release, the WNBA said that the Atlanta Hawks have agreed to move the start time of their regular season game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, also set to play at State Farm, to 8 p.m. EST on Thursday.

"The sellout crowds and extraordinary atmosphere at State Farm Arena for Games 3 and 4 were a tremendous success, and we're excited to give thousands more fans the opportunity to experience Game 6 with a championship on the line," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "We thank the NBA, Dream, Valkyries, Hawks, State Farm Arena and USA Network for the collaboration and flexibility that made this move possible. We look forward to delivering another unforgettable Finals experience in Atlanta."

Tickets for Game 6 will go on sale to the general public at 4 p.m. ET on Monday at atlantadream.com.

Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream shoots the ball against Kiah Stokes #41 and Veronica Burton #22 of the Golden State Valkyries during the fourth quarter in game four of the 2026 WNBA Finals at State Farm Arena on Oct. 24, 2026 in Atlanta. Colin Hubbard / Getty Images

The Dream and the Valkyries are now tied 2-2 after losing 67-62 to the Valkyries on Saturday.

Angel Reese was held to eight points, making only 2 of 12 shots from the field, and grabbed nine rebounds in the loss.

"I think it was me, I think I rushed a lot on my shots and I didn't take my time and finish around the basket like I've been doing the last three games," Reese said. "It happens and I'm just looking forward to the next game and just do it."

While Reese blamed herself, Golden State forward Gabby Williams gave credit to her team's defense.

"I'm sorry if I sound redundant, but we just picked up our ball pressure," Williams said when asked the key to the Valkyries' success against Reese and the Dream. "I think we're a bit more connected today, and that gives us our energy."

Atlanta's three lowest-scoring games of the season have come against Golden State, including twice in this series. Reese said the Dream will focus on "just getting back to who we are, our identity, being the enforcers and just knowing who we are" heading into Monday's Game 5.