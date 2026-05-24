Dream Asia Festival brings food, culture and family fun to Gwinnett County this Memorial Day weekend

Rain didn't stop crowds from showing up Friday as the second annual Dream Asia Festival kicked off at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, bringing together food, performances and cultural experiences from across Asia for Memorial Day weekend.

Festival organizers say the four-day event is expected to draw roughly 20,000 people to Lawrenceville, where attendees can experience more than 80 food vendors, live entertainment, shopping and family-friendly attractions.

"This event is actually going to unite the community and just have everyone come out and celebrate Asian culture," promoter Ben Wang said.

The festival features authentic Asian street food and fusion dishes from across the continent, along with more than 30 merchandise and anime vendors. Guests can also enjoy cultural performances, live music, K-pop dance parties, cosplay contests and interactive activities throughout the weekend.

CBS Atlanta's Rashad Williams reported from the festival Friday, highlighting the event's immersive atmosphere and Gwinnett County's growing role as a hub for Asian cultures and communities.

Festivalgoers can also visit attractions including a petting zoo and "Parties by Parrots," where guests interact with talking birds and exotic parrots.

"It speaks more about culture than food," one attendee said. "Amazing."

Tickets ranged from $12 to $39, while children under 10 were admitted free.

Organizers say the festival runs through Monday at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville.