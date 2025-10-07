Double homicide in Decatur apartment: Suspect arrested, investigation ongoing

A suspect has been taken into custody following a double homicide Monday night at the East Perimeter Pointe Apartments in Decatur, DeKalb County police confirmed.

According to the department, officers responded to the scene of the shooting around 7:45 p.m. and found a man and woman deceased inside an apartment. Authorities believe the incident appears to be domestic-related.

Steven Christopher Mathis, 25. Dekalb County Police Department

Police identified the suspect as Steven Christopher Mathis, 25, who was taken into custody around midnight by the Henry County Police Department. He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is currently being held.

The investigation remains active, and the DeKalb County Police Department says more information will be released as it becomes available.