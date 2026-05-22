Georgia Corrections facilities on lockdown after prison altercation sends 9 inmates to hospital, officials say

All of the Georgia Department of Corrections' facilities around the state have been placed on lockdown after a fight sent nine inmates to the hospital.

Authorities with the GDC have confirmed with CBS News Atlanta that an altercation involving numerous inmates happened on Thursday at Dooly State Prison.

Nine inmates were taken to local hospitals for treatment of injuries, none of which are believed to be life-threatening. Seven of the nine have since returned to the prison. No staff were injured in the incident.

"Out of an abundance of caution, all GDC facilities have been placed on lockdown until further notice," a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Corrections said.

The agency oversees 34 prisons across Georgia, housing nearly 47,000 felony offenders.

In a Facebook post made on Friday, the state agency said that Dooly State Prison, Washington State Prison, Ware State Prison and Hancock State Prison will not hold visitation during the Memorial Day weekend. Other prisons will hold regular visitation hours, but that status is subject to change.

Authorities have not shared any other details about the altercation at Dooley State Prison, but said that the investigation is ongoing.