DOJ seizes more than 1,000 websites accused of illegally streaming FIFA World Cup matches

As millions of fans packed stadiums in Atlanta, Miami and across North America for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, federal authorities were carrying out a different operation online.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that it seized more than 1,000 internet domains accused of illegally streaming FIFA World Cup matches, calling it one of the largest anti-piracy enforcement actions tied to a sporting event. The operation, dubbed Operation Offsides, unfolded over three phases during the month-long tournament.

Officials say the websites violated U.S. copyright law by offering unauthorized streams of World Cup matches, diverting viewers away from licensed broadcasters while exposing users to potential cybersecurity risks, including malware and identity theft.

The investigation was led by Homeland Security Investigations' Washington Field Office and the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center, with assistance from FIFA and media companies including NBCUniversal, beIN Media Group, Warner Bros., the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment and UFC.

The Justice Department said the enforcement effort expanded beyond the United States.

Working alongside authorities in Colombia and Europe, investigators also targeted cybercrime groups allegedly involved in illegal streaming operations and the sale of counterfeit World Cup merchandise. Colombian authorities arrested four suspected members of a cybercrime organization on July 17 as part of the coordinated operation.

The announcement comes just one day after Spain defeated Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final, capping a tournament hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Atlanta and Miami were among the U.S. host cities, welcoming hundreds of thousands of fans and staging some of the tournament's highest-profile matches.

CBS News Atlanta and CBS News Miami documented packed stadiums, international fan celebrations and the tournament's economic impact throughout the World Cup.

Federal officials said the crackdown was intended not only to protect intellectual property rights but also to protect consumers.

"The sustained effort to seize more than a thousand domains dedicated to illegally streaming the World Cup confirms the administration's commitment to intellectual property rights and to the success of the 2026 FIFA World Cup," Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva said in a statement.

Authorities say visitors attempting to access the seized websites are now redirected to a government seizure notice instead of pirated streams.

The Justice Department said investigations into digital piracy connected to major sporting events remain ongoing.