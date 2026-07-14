Atlanta leaders hope FIFA World Cup sparks long-term business investment and economic growth

Key leaders across Atlanta are hoping the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup will bring long-term economic growth to metro Atlanta.

The month-long tournament has put Atlanta in a unique position to develop new business partnerships and strengthen existing ones.

Metro Atlanta Chamber Chief Economic Development Officer Kristi Brigman said organizers hope the World Cup will translate into long-term investment opportunities.

Metro Atlanta Chamber's Kristi Brigman speaks with CBS News Atlanta about the World Cup's lasting impact on the region. CBS News Atlanta

"With all the business leaders coming here, they see the success and how well Atlanta has done hosting the sporting event," Brigman said. "They understand that we can bring those partnerships to the table to make sure that when they locate their business here, or decide to grow their business here, we can support them with those partnerships as well."

Brigman said the chamber worked closely with the Spain-American Chamber to plan a full day of events celebrating business ties between Spain and Georgia ahead of Atlanta's first World Cup match between Cabo Verde and Spain.

On Wednesday, Brigman said the chamber will host several companies from England and Argentina representing a variety of industries.

"It's a great opportunity to start relationships that we might not have already had with those international leaders, but also to build on them for years to come," Brigman said.

On Wednesday, Argentina will face England in Atlanta in a World Cup semifinal.

Thomas Woodley, senior capital investment officer for sports at the British Consulate in Atlanta, said the consulate has worked closely with economic development organizations and government partners while hosting events throughout the tournament.

Thomas Woodley of the British Consulate says they've partnered with economic groups and government agencies while hosting events during the tournament. CBS News Atlanta

"We've seen lots of new interest, and existing companies here have been able to entertain their partners, friends and clients and do more business, maybe even double down on Atlanta as the place they call a home away from home," Woodley said.

United Kingdom Consul General Rachel Galloway said Atlanta offers an attractive business ecosystem for international companies.

"My job isn't to sell the southeastern U.S.," Galloway said. "My job is to support the U.K., but the reason I find myself selling the Southeast is because I don't want U.K. companies to miss out on all the opportunity here."

Ahead of Atlanta's first World Cup match in June, CBS Atlanta spoke with Invest Atlanta President and CEO Eloisa Klementich.

"I think the World Cup really is a once-in-a-generation event," Klementich said. "It galvanizes interest, support and excitement around Atlanta. Our goal is figuring out how we make that impact more long term."

Brigman told CBS Atlanta the chamber has several promising business leads but could not share additional details.

Looking ahead, the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium is one of 14 proposed host venues.