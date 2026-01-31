Doctor urges precautions as below-freezing temperatures stick around in Georgia

With freezing temperatures sticking around and snow falling in parts of Georgia, a metro Atlanta doctor is warning about the dangers the cold can bring.

With snow and cold temperatures in the forecast this weekend, many may want to get outside and play. It's all fun and games, but there are some risks, including hypothermia and frostbite.

Both can happen to humans and pets during cold temperatures.

To avoid it, you will want to keep a few things in mind.

Dr. Marjada Faith says, if you're going outside, layer up with jackets, scarves, and gloves. You should also try to limit your time outdoors in general during such low temperatures.

"A common question parents ask is, 'How long can we play out in the snow?' My recommendation is always going to be time intervals, 15 minutes," Faith said.

Shivering, exhaustion, or fumbling hands are signs of hypothermia. Frostbite is damaged skin, commonly affecting your nose, ears, fingers, and toes.

If you do get hypothermia or frostbite, Faith says you should get any wet clothes off immediately and try to rewarm your body with blankets.

As the cold temperatures stay put, it's best to stay inside and stay warm if you can.