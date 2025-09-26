Diversity dispute costs Atlanta airport millions in federal funding

Atlanta is turning down more than $37 million in federal money for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after rejecting a grant tied to diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

The money would have been used for projects aimed at improving the passenger experience, including taxiway upgrades and bathroom renovations.

In a statement to CBS News Atlanta, the city — which owns the airport — said it is confident the work will still get done using money from the airport's capital program.

"It's confident that the airport will be able to pursue alternative funding to advance these projects without impacting customers or airport service providers," the city said.

Mayor Andre Dickens has been outspoken about Atlanta's commitment to diversity. In his State of the City address earlier this year, he said, "When they try to tell us that diversity and inclusion are something to run away from, we will fight back and show them that our diversity is what makes us strongest."

For now, the city says it is evaluating its options to ensure its policies align with federal law.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed some of the funding could still be available if the city chooses to sign a grant agreement in the next fiscal year.