Dillard's at Mall of Georgia catches fire: No injuries reported, cause under investigation

A fire broke out at the Dillard's department store in the Mall of Georgia late Wednesday evening, prompting a swift response from Gwinnett County firefighters and evacuations throughout the mall.

Shoppers and employees described seeing smoke and flames coming from the store's roof just before 8:00 p.m. Fire crews arrived on the scene within minutes and worked quickly to contain the blaze, which was largely restricted to the store's upper level. Videos shared on social media showed smoke billowing into the night sky as first responders tackled the flames.

According to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, all customers and staff were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported. "Our crews did an outstanding job getting the situation under control," said Fire Captain Tommy Rutledge. "We're thankful that everyone got out safely."

Fire investigators remained at the scene into the night to determine the cause of the fire. At this time, the exact cause has not been released, but officials confirmed that the fire was contained to the Dillard's store and did not spread to other parts of the mall.

The Mall of Georgia, located in Buford, is the state's largest shopping center and a popular destination for both locals and visitors. The incident caused brief traffic delays and drew a crowd of onlookers, but mall officials said other stores resumed normal operations after emergency crews gave the all-clear.

Dillard's representatives have not issued a statement regarding the extent of the damage or when the store might reopen. Fire officials said updates would be provided as more information becomes available.

Gwinnett County authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire.