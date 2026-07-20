Detainees and attorney charged in synthetic drug smuggling scheme at Cobb County Jail, deputies say
Two detainees, a defense attorney, and another individual have been arrested as part of an investigation into a contraband smuggling operation at the Cobb County Jail, deputies say.
Authorities say the scheme involved the delivery of paper laced with K2, a synthetic cannabinoid, into the jail during what were supposed to be confidential meetings between the attorney and the men in custody.
According to the Marietta/Cobb/Smyrna Narcotics Unit, investigators learned that the deliveries had happened multiple times over an extended period.
"Keeping synthetic drugs like K2 out of a detention facility is one of the hardest jobs in corrections today. These substances can be soaked into ordinary paper, which makes them nearly impossible to detect — and it's why jails and prisons across the country are fighting this same battle," said Sheriff Craig Owens.
Charged in the investigation are 47-year-old attorney Joseph Anfield-El, 36-year-old detainee James Baltimore, 25-year-old detainee Shawn Harris, and 29-year-old Monae Muhammad.
The four were indicted on charges that included violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, use of a communication facility to facilitate drug trafficking, and offenses that involve bringing contraband into a detention facility.
Officials have not shared any other details about the investigation or if they believe others may be charged in connection with the alleged scheme.