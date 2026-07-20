Detainees and attorney charged in synthetic drug smuggling scheme at Cobb County Jail, deputies say

Two detainees, a defense attorney, and another individual have been arrested as part of an investigation into a contraband smuggling operation at the Cobb County Jail, deputies say.

Authorities say the scheme involved the delivery of paper laced with K2, a synthetic cannabinoid, into the jail during what were supposed to be confidential meetings between the attorney and the men in custody.

According to the Marietta/Cobb/Smyrna Narcotics Unit, investigators learned that the deliveries had happened multiple times over an extended period.

"Keeping synthetic drugs like K2 out of a detention facility is one of the hardest jobs in corrections today. These substances can be soaked into ordinary paper, which makes them nearly impossible to detect — and it's why jails and prisons across the country are fighting this same battle," said Sheriff Craig Owens.

Investigators say the illicit deliveries had happened multiple times over an extended period at the Cobb County Jail. CBS News Atlanta

Charged in the investigation are 47-year-old attorney Joseph Anfield-El, 36-year-old detainee James Baltimore, 25-year-old detainee Shawn Harris, and 29-year-old Monae Muhammad.

The four were indicted on charges that included violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, use of a communication facility to facilitate drug trafficking, and offenses that involve bringing contraband into a detention facility.

Officials have not shared any other details about the investigation or if they believe others may be charged in connection with the alleged scheme.