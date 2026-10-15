Deputies searching for allegedly naked driver after incident on Upson County highway

Authorities in Upson County are looking for a driver accused of hitting the road without any clothes in the middle of the day.

Officials with the Upson County Sheriff's Office say deputies were called to Yatesville Highway around 3 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a public decency complaint.

An employee working traffic control as a company did utility work by the road said they spotted a man who appeared to be shirtly driving a Toyota.

The man approached the vehicle and called out to the worker about the construction, police say. When she got closer to the Toyota, the woman said he realized the man was naked.

Officials say the incident happened on Yatesville Highway in Upson County on Tuesday afternoon. Upson County Sheriff's Office

"He inquired about how to get a job with the construction company saying that he was 'tired of warehouse work,'" Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore-Sheriff wrote on Facebook.

The man was described as a white mail with a buzz haircut and think lens glasses who "resembles the cartoon character Bobbie Hill from the 'King of the Hill' series," officials said. He was believed to be driving a dark gray Toyota Scion with a 1776 Georgia tag.

If you have any other information about the case, call Upson County Sheriff's Office at 706-646-7936.