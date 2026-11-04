Democrats close to having majority in Georgia House for first time in decades: "A new era for our state"

After Tuesday night's midterm election results, Democrats in Georgia are waiting to see if they have more to celebrate.

With some races still not called, there is a chance that the Democrats could have a majority in the Georgia state House of Representatives, something they haven't done in decades.

According to data from the Associated Press, Democrats have flipped eight House seats held by Republicans compared with two flips by the GOP, giving them a boost in the legislative body.

Eleven state House districts remain uncalled. Of those, six show Democratic leads with almost all of the vote in. Of the five with Republican leads, one in District 151 could go to a runoff because no candidate has over 50% of the vote.

While some of the races are so close they could go to a recount, if the Democratic Party can hold on to four of the six seats its candidates are currently leading in, they would be in control of the 180-member House.

While CBS News Atlanta has not called the races yet, Democratic Party of Georgia Chair Charlie Bailey was celebrating the possibility overnight, calling it a "new era for our state."

"This new Democratic majority isn't just a resounding rejection of a generation of Republican rule that has left the American Dream less attainable for Georgians than it was when Republicans took power - it's a victory for every Georgian across the state who cannot wait another year for full Medicaid expansion, for relief from sky-high costs, for support of their struggling local hospital, for a government that fights for them instead of billionaires," Bailey wrote.

While the Democrats have a chance to flip the House, they are likely to fall short in the Senate. If District 37 Democrat candidate Darcy Casto remains in the lead against Republican incumbent Ed Setzler, the Senate balance of power would be 29-27 in the GOP's favor.