Delta to launch nonstop flights from Atlanta to Saudi Arabia in October 2026

Delta Air Lines will soon be able to take travelers to the Middle East.

Starting in October 2026, the airline will launch nonstop service between its Atlanta hub and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Delta believes the new destination will help strengthen business and travel ties between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

"Launching service to Riyadh marks a key step in Delta's global growth as we start our second century of flight," said Ed Bastian, Delta Air Lines CEO. "Our new flights will connect customers to this dynamic, fast-growing region while delivering the care, comfort and reliability they expect. It reflects our bold vision to create meaningful opportunities and experiences in every corner of the world in the years ahead."

The new service will operate three times a week on Delta's Airbus A350-900 aircraft. The route will feature four onboard experiences: Delta One®, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin.

Delta One® travelers will enjoy lie-flat seats, chef-curated meals, and amenities designed by Missoni. Delta Premium Select customers will have wider seats with more recline, while Comfort+ offers extra legroom and earlier boarding. Across all cabins, passengers will have access to in-flight entertainment through Delta Studio and free Delta Sync Wi-Fi powered by T-Mobile for SkyMiles members.

Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, has become a key player in global business and tourism as the country advances its Vision 2030 plan, an initiative to diversify its economy and attract international investment. Delta's new route will connect travelers to the heart of that transformation.

"We welcome Delta to Riyadh and look forward to the opportunities this service will create for travelers worldwide," said His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Tourism. "Delta's new nonstop flights between Atlanta and Riyadh mark a significant milestone in strengthening global connectivity between our nations and will open new doors for tourism and cultural exchange while driving business and innovation."

The Atlanta–Riyadh route, stretching more than 7,000 miles, will be among Delta's longest flights. It will also offer one-stop connections from Riyadh to more than 150 U.S. cities, giving Saudi travelers direct access to destinations across the country.

The Riyadh route is part of Delta's broader global expansion. The airline plans to launch several new international destinations over the next two years, including Melbourne in December 2025, Sardinia and Porto in May 2026, plus Hong Kong and Malta in June 2026. Direct flights to Marrakech began Saturday, Oct. 25.