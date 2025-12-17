Delta President Glen Hauenstein to retire, marking end of an era for Atlanta-based airline

Delta Air Lines announced Wednesday that President Glen Hauenstein will retire on Feb. 28, closing a chapter on one of the most influential leadership runs in the airline's modern history — one rooted firmly in Atlanta.

Glen Hauenstein, president of Delta Air Lines Inc., left, and Ed Bastian, chief executive officer of Delta Air Lines Inc., right, ring the opening bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Bastian rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate the company's 100th anniversary. Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In a memo to employees, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said Hauenstein played a central role in transforming Delta from a largely domestic carrier into a global airline, while strengthening Atlanta's position as the world's busiest and most connected airport hub.

"Glen's vision helped make Delta the leading global airline we are today," Bastian said.

Joe Esposito, a 35-year Delta veteran who began his career in airport customer service before moving to Atlanta in the 1990s, will step into the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. He will oversee network planning, revenue management, sales and loyalty — key functions that shape flights, fares and jobs tied to Delta's Atlanta operations.

A man waits for a Delta Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Jan. 7, 2022. Charlie Riedel / AP

Hauenstein joined Delta in 2005 and led efforts that expanded international routes, built premium travel offerings and helped deliver consistent profitability. Under his leadership, Delta grew partnerships with airlines across Europe, Latin America and Asia, reinforcing Atlanta's role as a global gateway through Hartsfield-Jackson.

Though retiring, Hauenstein will remain a strategic advisor through the end of next year.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve Delta and its people," Hauenstein said, adding he's confident in the airline's future under Esposito's leadership.

Delta employs tens of thousands of people across metro Atlanta and remains one of the region's most powerful economic engines. Company leaders say the transition reflects continuity — with longtime Atlanta-based executives guiding the airline into its next century of flight.