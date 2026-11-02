Delta flight carrying 136 people from Chicago lands safely in Atlanta after smoky odor reported

A Delta Air Lines flight from Chicago declared an emergency after a smoky odor was detected onboard, but landed safely in Atlanta with no injuries, according to the airline.

Delta Flight 1264 was traveling from Chicago O'Hare International Airport to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Oct. 31 with 130 passengers and six crew members aboard.

The flight declared an emergency to receive priority handling from air traffic control as it approached Atlanta, according to background information provided by Delta. The Boeing 737-900 landed and taxied to the gate under its own power.

"At Delta, the safety of our customers and crew comes before everything else," the airline said in a statement. "After a smoky odor was detected onboard Delta flight 1264, the crew followed established procedures to land the aircraft safely without incident."

Delta did not identify the source of the odor.