Delta, Amazon partner to bring next-generation in-flight Wi-Fi powered by satellite technology

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is teaming up with tech giant Amazon in a new long-term partnership aimed at transforming the in-flight experience with faster, more reliable internet and expanded digital services.

The agreement centers on Amazon's low Earth orbit satellite network, known as "Leo," which Delta plans to install on hundreds of aircraft in the coming years. The airline says the technology will deliver high-speed, low-latency connectivity, allowing passengers to stream content, send large files, and stay connected throughout their journey.

Delta expects to begin installing the new system on 500 aircraft starting in 2028, marking a significant expansion of its existing onboard Wi-Fi capabilities.

"Delta's future is global," CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement, emphasizing that the partnership is designed to "better connect the world" while enhancing the customer experience.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 7: A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321 airplane lands at Los Angeles International Airport after arriving from Atlanta on March 7, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Carter / Getty Images

The airline says the new technology will allow passengers to do more than just browse the web. Travelers could upload photos and videos in real time, join video calls, or send work files mid-flight without delays — a major shift from traditional in-flight internet limitations.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the collaboration highlights growing demand for connectivity everywhere — including at 30,000 feet.

"People increasingly want to stay connected wherever they are in the world," Jassy said, adding that the technology could "change what's possible while traveling."

Building on Delta's existing Wi-Fi expansion

The announcement builds on Delta's broader push to modernize its onboard experience. Since 2023, the airline has rolled out free Wi-Fi for SkyMiles members on much of its fleet, with streaming-quality connectivity now available on more than 1,100 aircraft.

The airline says more than 163 million users have already connected to its onboard Wi-Fi system, signaling strong demand for faster and more reliable service.

With the addition of Amazon's satellite network, Delta aims to extend that experience globally — including long-haul international routes — while maintaining consistent performance across devices.

Amazon's Leo satellite network will be installed on hundreds of Delta aircraft in the coming years. Amazon

Deepening ties between aviation and Big Tech

Beyond connectivity, the partnership also strengthens Delta's ongoing relationship with Amazon Web Services, which has already helped the airline migrate hundreds of applications to the cloud since 2020.

Delta says it plans to integrate additional Amazon technologies, including artificial intelligence, to personalize the travel experience from booking to arrival.

The move reflects a broader trend of airlines partnering with major tech companies to redefine travel through data, connectivity, and customer personalization.

For Atlanta — home to Delta's global headquarters and the world's busiest airport — the partnership signals continued investment in innovation that could shape how millions of passengers experience air travel in the years ahead.