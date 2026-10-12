Delta Air Lines postponing new flight between Atlanta and Saudi Arabia after airport attacks

Delta Air Lines' plan to operate nonstop flights between Atlanta and Saudi Arabia has been delayed until 2027 after a series of attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels killed at least 13 people at the country's main airport on Monday.

The Atlanta-based airline and startup Riyadh Air announced a new partnership in 2024, and Delta Airbus A350-900 were set to begin leaving Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for the country on Oct. 23.

However, the company has moved its first flights to March 2027, pointing to what it called "evolving developments in the region."

On Monday, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis announced they had targeted King Khalid Airport as part of a missile attack on the Saudi capital. The group also warned international airlines that all Saudi airports, except those in the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina, were unsafe.

"The safety and security of our customers and employees always come first and continue to guide our operational decisions," Delta said in a statement. "We remain in close contact with relevant government and aviation partners, including Saudia and Riyadh Air, as we monitor the situation."

Any customers affected by the company's change in plan can go to Delta's website to review their options to change their flight or get a refund.

"We encourage customers to visit the Delta app or delta.com now to review rebooking options and make changes to their trip," the company said.

No U.S. airline has direct flights to Saudi Arabia. Saudia, the kingdom's flag carrier, operates nonstop flights between Saudi Arabia and New York, Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles.