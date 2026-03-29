DeKalb Symphony Orchestra celebrates community diversity through power of music

For 61 seasons, the DeKalb Symphony Orchestra has connected audiences to the classics. As the county continues to grow more diverse, the orchestra is expanding its reach, working to engage immigrant families through the universal language of music.

For the orchestra's March concert, members of the Clarkston community were given free tickets. Money from concert tickets was donated to organizations that support the immigrant populations the community is known for.

"Clarkston is ethnically, culturally one of the most diverse places in the U.S., so it's really a gem that's right in our backyard that we want to reach out to and we want to share the love of music, the joy of music," said Catherine McGregor, the executive director of the orchestra.

The orchestra itself is a diverse group of musicians.

"The DeKalb Symphony Orchestra is made up of quite a mix: seasoned professionals, people whose whole career is in making music, there's also very dedicated volunteers, community artists, who are doctors, lawyers, researchers, who are very dedicated to their music and want to come join, we also, new this season, have a group of student musicians who want to go pursue a career in music," said McGregor.

As DeKalb County continues to grow more diverse, the orchestra is expanding its reach. CBS News Atlanta

DeKalb County Commissioner Ladena Bolton, who represents Super District 7, was at the orchestra's recent concert.

"DeKalb County launched our official DeKalb Council of the Arts, so this fits right into the mission of the county as a whole," Bolton said. "With the arts, we use it as a tool: whether it's with education or careers or just getting more exposure to people and networking. It's a universal language."

It's a language that violinist Jim Baugher has been speaking for decades.

"My father showed me his grandfather's violin that he stored in the attic. They came through in fourth grade and asked what we wanted to play, and I said violin, I meant I wanted to play with it, not play it," said Baugher.

Baugher took a break from playing the violin before getting involved in the orchestra.

"I went through a difficult relationship ending, and I took some clothes and the violin. And I hadn't played my violin in 13 years. And I don't know why, but for some reason I ended up contacting the DeKalb Symphony Orchestra, and this was, I think, 1989, and said I want to join," said Baugher.

He's now been playing with them for 36 of their 61 seasons.

"When you see the smile on audience faces and the sheer delight in the music we produce, that's the reason why we do this," said Baugher.

The DeKalb Symphony Orchestra has a show on May 2 at Callaway Resort and Gardens. Their season finale will be on May 19 at the First Baptist Church of Decatur.