DeKalb parents cite need for greater engagement as district considers boundary changes, closures, and consolidations

Parents and community members attended a board meeting Monday at the DeKalb County Schools District office to voice concerns about the proposed Student Assignment Project.

More than 20 people signed up to speak during the public comments portion of the meeting. It is an ongoing effort focused on addressing overcrowding and under-enrollment across several schools.

Parents and community members expressed frustration about what they called a lack of community engagement.

They said they felt the process was too top-down and that some decisions appeared to already be made before adequate community input was gathered.

District leaders acknowledged those concerns and said the process is evolving based on feedback from families and stakeholders. They said the district will spend the summer reviewing community feedback and analyzing data.

District leaders said the proposed projects could impact attendance boundaries in clusters including Chamblee, Cross Keys, Dunwoody, Druid Hills, Lakeside, and Tucker.

They said both overcrowding and under-enrollment are already affecting students by limiting access to teachers, programs, and opportunities across the district.

Initial proposals included possible school closures, consolidations, and repurposing in some areas, but district leaders stressed that no final decisions have been made.

Community-based conversations are expected to begin again in August. School leaders expect to make a final recommendation before the Board of Education in December 2026.