DeKalb officer shoots man holding woman and child at gunpoint, police say

A DeKalb County police officer shot a man who was holding a woman and child at gunpoint Tuesday morning. The department said the woman and child were rescued safely, and no one else was hurt.

The incident unfolded as police arrived around 8:00 a.m. on Central Drive near North Hairston Road after receiving a report of a domestic situation.

A DeKalb County Police Department spokesperson said that officers told the man to put down his gun, but he refused. That's when an officer shot him.

The man was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is taking over the investigation.