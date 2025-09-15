DeKalb firefighter killed in line of duty to be honored at Truist Park

A DeKalb County firefighter killed in the line of duty last week will lie in state at Truist Park ahead of his funeral service.

Master Firefighter Preston Fant was killed while battling a blaze at a warehouse on South Stone Mountain Road on Monday afternoon.

Workers nearby described the scene as frantic as dozens of firefighters responded to the blaze. They said the closest fire hydrant wasn't operable, so crews had to use the one next door. The workers say they saw Fant being taken out on a gurney as paramedics attended to him. He did not survive his injuries.

The warehouse, which houses the production studio Digital Thunderdome, suffered serious damage to the middle and rear of the building.

This was the first death of a firefighter in the line of duty in DeKalb County — a loss that the community will be dealing with for a long time to come.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Preston Fant was the first firefighter killed in the line of duty in the history of DeKalb County Fire Rescue. DeKalb County Fire Rescue

Remembering Master Firefighter Preston Fant

DeKalb Fire Rescue described Fant as a 21-year veteran whose "courage and commitment to protecting our community will never be forgotten."

"Above all, he was a devoted husband and father, whose legacy extends far beyond the uniform he wore with pride," the department wrote on Facebook.

Last week, Preston Fant's family gathered at their home in Powder Springs with dozens of friends to mourn their loss.

"He was quite the man," Preston Fant's father told CBS News Atlanta.

Firefighters take down the American flag after the procession of the body of the fallen DeKalb County firefighter. CBS News Atlanta

In his obituary, Fant is remembered as a "devoted husband, father, and grandfather," and a "man of faith."

"He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching the Atlanta Braves, repairing cars, building and fixing houses, hanging out with friends, and gathering for bonfires with family," the obituary reads. "His quick smile, easy laughter, and willingness to help anyone made him a cornerstone not only of his family but of everyone blessed to know him."

Preston Fant's memorial ceremony

On Thursday, Truist Park will host a memorial service for Fant at 2 p.m. The firefighter will lie in state at the ball field for an hour before the service. The event will be live-streamed for those who can not attend in person.

Following the service, Park's body will be taken to Kennesaw Memorial Park for a private graveside service.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Fant's family to help with funeral expenses. It has raised more than $50,000.