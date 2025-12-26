DeKalb County's transitional housing program gives families a fresh start, new home this Christmas

Nearly 60 DeKalb County families who had been living out of extended-stay hotels received a Christmas gift this year they had not had in a long time: a safe place to call home.

Those families have officially moved into Park 500, DeKalb County's first-ever transitional housing program designed specifically for families, marking a major milestone in the county's effort to tackle housing insecurity with urgency and long-term support.

In a span of just 10 days, county leaders and partners prepared apartments, processed applications, signed leases, delivered holiday gifts, and welcomed families into fully furnished homes.

"This is Christmas," said Sue Sullivan, regional property manager. "I got to move in almost all the 60 families who have been given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity through DeKalb County's first-ever transitional housing program for families who have been living in extended-stay hotels. In just 10 days, we were able to get these apartments ready, applications through, Christmas gifts supplied, leases signed, and families moved in. I am exhausted, but content."

Sullivan said knowing families are now in safe homes where they can rebuild their lives and where children can finally play outside made the effort worthwhile.

Park 500, located in Stone Mountain, features newly renovated and refreshed one to four-bedroom apartment homes. Each unit includes fully equipped kitchens, large closets, and private patios or balconies, along with onsite management and maintenance staff.

The project represents DeKalb County's first direct investment and ownership interest in a transitional housing development. In July, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an $8 million investment to secure 60 units at the property.

"This project reflects our belief that housing is foundational," DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said. "When families have stability, children can thrive, parents can focus on work and wellness, and communities grow stronger. Park 500 is about restoring hope and providing families with a real opportunity to move forward."

Beyond housing, families at Park 500 will have access to wraparound support services, including case management, employment assistance, healthcare coordination, and childcare resources. Those services will be provided through the Housing Authority of DeKalb County's Residential Services Corporation, in partnership with other nonprofits.

The county's Community Development Department will oversee resident intake and placement, working alongside local organizations and agencies to support families as they transition toward permanent housing.

Public transportation is also nearby, with MARTA bus routes 117 and 121 located within a half mile of the property.

To ensure long-term sustainability, DeKalb County plans to dedicate any positive cash flow from the development into a reserve fund to support housing services and help subsidize costs for families in need.