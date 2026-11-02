DeKalb County school bus driver marks 46 years on the job, leaving lasting impression on generations of students

For Henry Mercer, driving a school bus was never supposed to become a lifelong career. But 46 years later, the DeKalb County School District driver is still behind the wheel, helping students get to school safely and building relationships that can last long after graduation.

Mercer marked his 46th anniversary on Nov. 1 and is beginning his 47th year with the district.

"Well, I started just for the benefits, but then it seemed to grow on me," Mercer said.

Over the decades, the job has become second nature. Before each route, Mercer carefully inspects his bus, checking windows, emergency exits and other safety equipment to make sure everything is ready for students.

But his attention goes beyond the bus itself.

Mercer says he makes an effort to greet students and pay attention to their behavior, recognizing when something might be wrong.

"But when Joe don't say anything, that tells me I need to look, I need to talk to Joe," Mercer said, describing how he notices when a normally talkative student becomes quiet.

The DeKalb County School District transports more than 45,000 students each day, according to Raymond Stanley, the district's executive director of transportation and fleet.

"If it's not for bus drivers, a lot of our kids would not have a, I guess, consistent way to get to school," Stanley said.

Stanley said drivers and bus monitors play an especially important role in supporting students with disabilities, including those who use wheelchairs.

For Mercer, the responsibility extends beyond getting children from one destination to another. After nearly half a century on the job, he still hopes the relationships he has built have made a difference.

"And yet, I hope I've made a positive impact on the number of students," Mercer said.

An unexpected encounter about two months ago gave him a glimpse of that impact.

Mercer said he and his wife were leaving an Emory medical appointment when they became turned around and stopped to ask two nurses for directions.

One of the nurses recognized him.

"Hey, I know you. I know you," Mercer recalled the nurse saying.

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When he asked how she knew him, the nurse told him he had been her school bus driver in 1985 or 1986.

"And she still remembers," Mercer said.

Nearly four decades after riding his bus, the former student had not forgotten him.

Mercer's dedication has also earned recognition from his colleagues. During a recent district celebration honoring transportation employees, coworkers jokingly called him a celebrity.

Mercer quickly dismissed the label, but his colleagues insisted.

After 46 years of helping children get to school, Mercer may not consider himself a celebrity. Yet his encounter with a former student shows how the impression left by a familiar face behind the wheel can last long after the ride ends.

The district employs approximately 600 school bus drivers and continues to recruit additional drivers and monitors.