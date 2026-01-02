DeKalb County police officer remains resilient after losing home in devastating fire

A DeKalb County police officer is sharing her story weeks after an apartment fire left her and dozens of others looking for a new home.

The fire broke out on the night of Dec. 14 at the Las Palmas Apartments on Seasons Parkway. Thankfully, no one was hurt, but it left residents trying to pick up the pieces just before the holidays.

Since starting with the department in 2023, DeKalb County Officer Tiaja Gilliam has spent her days protecting others, but today, she's the one needing help.

"I was really overwhelmed when I realized that was my unit that was on fire. It was a lot to take in. I was really emotional that night," Gilliam said.

DeKalb County Officer Tiaja Gilliam spend her days protecting others, but today, she's the one needing help. CBS News Atlanta

The officer lost everything in the flames, but has remained resilient in the face of adversity.

"It wasn't just me. As far as the recovery goes, it's going to be all of us," she said.

She's someone her neighbors know and trust. Now, they're the ones showing up for her.

"So, you know, the kids, I'll come out and give them stickers, and they invited me to their barbecues out here," Gilliam said. "The night, actually, when I got here, I was really emotional, and they actually came and surrounded me and gave me hugs."

The cause of the fire that displaced dozens of people remains undetermined. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

Also showing Gilliam support are her fellow officers.

"In DeKalb County, we're a family. In the DeKalb County Police Department, we're a family, and that doesn't just extend to when you're on the job and answering a call and getting backup," Officer Elise Wells said.

The loss — Gilliam says — is shaping her as a person — and an officer.

"Being on the other side of a crisis really gave me a deeper understanding for when I respond to calls," she said.

The DeKalb County Police Department has started a fundraiser on GoFundMe to help support Gilliam and her family during the difficult time.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.