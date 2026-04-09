DeKalb County officer shot; suspect captured after Glenwood Road incident, police say

A DeKalb County police officer was shot while assisting Cobb County authorities in the Glenwood Road and Shamrock Drive area.

The suspect, Tremagne McCluskey, has now been apprehended and is in police custody following the incident. He faces charges including aggravated assault on an officer, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Authorities confirm he is no longer a threat to the public.

Police report the officer is in stable condition and is expected to recover from non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. More updates will be provided as information becomes available.