DeKalb County Kroger crash: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured off Wesley Chapel Road

Around 3:20 p.m. on May 6, DeKalb County police responded to a crash outside a Kroger in the 2300 block of Wesley Chapel Road.

Preliminary investigation suggests a driver's vehicle struck another vehicle parked in the front of the store.

The impact sent that vehicle up on the sidewalk, where it struck a pedestrian and then it came to rest against the building.

The driver of the parked vehicle died at the scene.

The person on the sidewalk and the initial driver had serious injuries and went to a hospital.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.