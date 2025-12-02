Decatur woman pleads guilty in 2022 shooting death of husband, sentenced to 30 years

A Decatur woman has pleaded guilty to killing her husband in 2022 after prosecutors uncovered a troubling history of violence, threats, and instability inside the couple's home, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office.

Iesha Zenobia Harmon, 45, entered a guilty plea on Dec. 1 to voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the shooting death of her husband, 44-year-old Shedrick Harmon.

She has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Early morning 911 call

According to investigators, DeKalb County police were dispatched around 3:05 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2022, to the 2400 block of Charleston Terrace in unincorporated Decatur after Harmon called 911 and said she accidentally shot her husband. Officers found Shedrick unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the upper right torso. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

During questioning, Harmon insisted the shooting was not intentional and that the couple had not been arguing that night. She told detectives she was picking up a firearm from a pile of "two guns and unfolded laundry" lying on the bed when the weapon discharged.

History of threats, violence, and infidelity revealed

But investigators say the physical evidence — along with text messages and statements from friends and family — painted a far more complicated and volatile picture of the couple's marriage.

According to the DA's office, the relationship included a documented history of violence, drug and alcohol use, and infidelity on both sides. Witnesses reported that Harmon had threatened her husband with a gun on multiple occasions before the shooting.

Those findings led prosecutors to pursue upgraded charges and ultimately secured the guilty plea.

Courtroom outcome

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Courtney Johnson accepted Harmon's guilty plea and handed down the 30-year prison sentence. The case was prosecuted by the DA's Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Unit.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Ashley Johnson led the prosecution, with assistance from Senior Assistant District Attorney Miriam Broussard, DA Investigator Justus, and Victim Advocate Veronica Pelaez-Maya. Detective Wright with the DeKalb County Police Department oversaw the initial investigation.