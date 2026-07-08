Decatur WatchFest '26 brings over 140,000 visitors throughout June FIFA World Cup matches, city officials say

Decatur's FIFA WatchFest has exceeded the city's expectations, boasting a roughly 140,000 visitors in its first month of FIFA matches, city officials announced Wednesday.

The event showcases more matches on three giant screens on the Decatur Square, features what will be 34 free concerts with national and local music and a range of other experiential activations.

"Decatur WatchFest' 26 is having the strong economic impact we'd hoped for as many of our local businesses are seeing their best activity in years," said Decatur City Manager Andrea Arnold.

Aritst renderings of Decatur WatchFest. Decatur Media Assets

CBS News Atlanta reported back in March that an economic impact report found Decatur could see a nearly $142 million boost to its local economy because of the event. CBS News Atlanta has not confirmed exactly how much of a boost the city has seen as of this day.

The author of that study, Emory University Goizueta Business School finance professor Thomas Smith, estimated thousands of visitors would flock to Decatur during the tournament for WatchFest '26.

City leaders say that given what early numbers indicate, the impact is bound to be long-term.

"As with our Olympics efforts in 1996, a positive long-term impact on economic development is expected as new-to-Decatur visitors decide to move their families and businesses to the area," said Arnold.

WatchFest information and schedule

Sponsor activations

Sponsor activations open one hour before the first event of the day.

For details on what items are allowed on the Square during Decatur WatchFest, visit the "Know Before You Go" page.

Upcoming matches

All matches will be broadcast live on three large screens on the Decatur Square. Viewing is free and does not require tickets.

July 9: 4 p.m. — France vs. Morocco

4 p.m. — France vs. Morocco July 10: 3 p.m. — Spain vs. Belgium

3 p.m. — Spain vs. Belgium July 11: 5 p.m. — Norway vs. England

9 p.m. — Argentina vs. Switzerland

5 p.m. — Norway vs. England 9 p.m. — Argentina vs. Switzerland July 14: 3 p.m. — W97 vs. W98

3 p.m. — W97 vs. W98 July 15: 3 p.m. — W99 vs. W100

3 p.m. — W99 vs. W100 July 18: 5 p.m. — Losers M101 vs. Losers M102

5 p.m. — Losers M101 vs. Losers M102 July 19: 3 p.m. — Winners M101 vs. Winners M102

Matches not shown on the big screens, or for those not in attendance, can be watched at official Decatur WatchFest WatchSpots.

Concerts

All concerts take place on the stage in Decatur Square.

All performances are FREE and do not require tickets, except for Indigo Girls on July 19.

July 9: 7 p.m. — Polly Holiday

7 p.m. — Polly Holiday July 10: 6 p.m. — Little Hopes

6 p.m. — Little Hopes July 11: 7:15 p.m. — Purple Madness

7:15 p.m. — Purple Madness July 14: 7 p.m. — These Crowded Streets

7 p.m. — These Crowded Streets July 15: 6 p.m. — Decatur City Band

6 p.m. — Decatur City Band July 18: 7:30 p.m. — Pushback

7:30 p.m. — Pushback July 19: 8 p.m. — Indigo Girls (gated and ticketed event)

For full match and concert schedules, visit the Decatur WatchFest '26 website or follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.