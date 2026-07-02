Decatur Square businesses thrive during 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup and WatchFest: "...beyond our wildest imagination"

With all the soccer fans visiting metro Atlanta, local businesses are reaping the benefits.

In Decatur, shops and restaurants on the Decatur Square are seeing a surge in foot traffic during the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup and Decatur WatchFest.

Lee Fewell, manager and bartender at The Brick Store Pub on the square, said the excitement has been nonstop. "It's been really crazy," Fewell said. "We have our outback garden area just completely filled up. We added some TVs, and it's just been full capacity at any given moment."

While Wednesday night was relatively slower than recent days, Fewell noted that business is usually quieter during the summer. This year, however, the restaurant saw its biggest day ever when the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team played its first match in the tournament.

"It's been 29 years this month since this place opened, but usually, it is definitely not like this," Fewell said. "This is, I think, beyond our wildest imagination."

Across the square, Siam Thai Restaurant is also enjoying record-breaking business. "We sold out of beer," said Narit Narajit-McCrary, who works at the restaurant. "I had to go to the supermarket to restock for Monday."

Narajit-McCrary said the World Cup boost has far exceeded expectations: "During the summer, normally it's very slow for business, but this summer has been very good for us."