Decatur Schools delay decision on possible elementary school closure amid declining enrollment

The City Schools of Decatur is pausing plans to vote on whether to close one of its elementary schools, giving parents and community members more time to weigh in on a decision that could reshape the district.

Clairmont Elementary, one of several K–2 schools in Decatur currently under the state's enrollment threshold. CBS News Atlanta

The school board had initially planned to vote next month, citing a drop in enrollment across Decatur's elementary schools. But now, officials say they won't take up the issue until sometime next year.

Parents like Matt Woodruff say the delay offers a sense of relief and a chance to have their voices heard.

Matt Woodruff speaks with CBS Atlanta about the delayed school closure. CBS News Atlanta

"What we heard today was that there's going to be time and space for conversations," Woodruff said. "These are big conversations that have huge impacts on our kids."

Woodruff's son is a first grader at Clairmont Elementary, one of several K–2 schools in Decatur currently under the state's enrollment threshold.

Georgia's capital funding program requires elementary schools to have at least 200 full-time students to qualify for state outlay funds, money used for building improvements and other facility needs.

A district report shows three of Decatur's K–2 schools are below that threshold, leaving their futures uncertain.

"The question is why are those numbers down," Woodruff said. "There are other ways to address those gaps - for example, putting Pre-K into the K–2 schools."

Another parent, Bernard Fraga, said he's encouraged that the board is open to more dialogue before making a final decision.

A parent speaks with CBS Atlanta's Leondra Head about how the potential of a school closure could impact his family. CBS News Atlanta

"I think there was progress made," Fraga said. "The board is clearly listening to constituents."

Fraga's son is a first grader at Westchester Elementary and like many families in Decatur, proximity matters.

"The fear for us in particular is that my son can walk to school," Fraga said. "If that school closes, we'll have to move him somewhere farther away."

According to district data, enrollment in Decatur's five K–2 schools has dropped by 281 students between 2021 and 2025.

CBS Atlanta reached out to City Schools of Decatur for comment and is awaiting a response.